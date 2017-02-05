Richmond One Book speaker addresses eviction and poverty in the U.S.
The author of "Evicted" spoke to students, faculty and community members Wednesday night about housing inequality in the U.S.
New coach Russ Huesman and his staff locked in 13 new players for the football roster on National Signing Day Wednesday.
The VMFA's collection this year will feature the work of a fashion designer, a jewelry designer and art from Russia's Romanov dynasty.
Students Against Sexual Assault and Violence objects to the lack of widespread representation on the President's Advisory Committee.