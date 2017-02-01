Crutcher selects advisory committee for sexual assault prevention and response
President Crutcher has chosen an advisory committee for sexual assault prevention and response that includes faculty, staff, alumni, trustees and students. ...
President Crutcher has chosen an advisory committee for sexual assault prevention and response that includes faculty, staff, alumni, trustees and students. ...
Richmond's win over Duquesne Saturday moved the team into first place in the conference, just in front of second-place VCU.
The VMFA's collection this year will feature the work of a fashion designer, a jewelry designer and art from Russia's Romanov dynasty.
Students Against Sexual Assault and Violence objects to the lack of widespread representation on the President's Advisory Committee.